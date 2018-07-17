News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Toto's Steve Lukather Releasing Memoir This Fall
07-17-2018
.
Steve Lukather

Toto legend Steve Lukather has announced that he will be releasing his autobiography, which will be entitled "The Gospel According To Luke" on September 18th.

The book was written by Lukather and author Paul Rees. Luke will also be narrating the audiobook, which will be available via Audible. We were sent the following details:

Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively left a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of TOTO. The band has sold over 40 million albums and have over half a billion streams worldwide as of 2018. They continue to be a worldwide arena draw staging standing-room-only events across the globe. They are pop culture, and are one of the few '70s bands to have endured the changing trends and styles.

Running parallel to this, and as stellar session players, Lukather and band-mates David Paich, Jeff Porcaro, Steve Porcaro, David Hungate and Mike Porcaro were also the creative linchpins on some of the most successful, influential and enduring records of all time, including Michael Jackson's Thriller.

"How many bands collectively (all members past to present) can say that they have played on 5,000 albums, had around 225 Grammy nominations, and were pretty much the house band on the biggest album in history?" writes Lukather.


