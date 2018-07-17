Underoath and Dance Gavin Dance Announce Fall Tour

The band will be launching the tour in support of their new album "Erase Me" and the trek will be kicking off on November 2nd in Nashville and wrapping up on December 14th in 14 Tampa.

Chris Dudley had this to say, "We're dang excited to finally announce the Erase Me U.S tour. We're bringing along Dance Gavin Dance, a special guest that we think people are going to be pretty pumped on (patience!), and The Plot In You.

"We've also already started working hard on the show itself to make it something unlike anything we've done before. So, between that and the lineup, this is basically gonna be insane."

Erase Me North American Tour Dates:

11/2 Nashville, TN - War Memorial

11/3 Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

11/4 New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater

11/6 Austin, TX - Stubbs

11/8 Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre

11/9 Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine Expo Hall

11/10 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

11/12 Salt Lake City, UT - Union

11/13 Boise, ID - Revolution Concert Hall

11/15 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

11/16 Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory

11/17 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

11/19 Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater

11/20 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

11/23 Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater

11/24 Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater

11/26 Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

11/27 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre

11/28 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

12/1 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

12/2 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

12/5 New York, NY - Playstation Theater

12/7 Huntington, NY - The Paramount

12/8 Worcester, MA - The Palladium

12/9 Philadelphia, PA - The Electric Factory

12/11 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

12/12 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

12/13 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

12/14 Tampa, FL - The Sun Dome