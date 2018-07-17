News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Underoath and Dance Gavin Dance Announce Fall Tour
07-17-2018
Underoath

Underoath have announced that they will hitting the road for a North American headline tour this fall that will feature support from Dance Gavin Dance and The Plot In You and an as yet to be revealed third band.

The band will be launching the tour in support of their new album "Erase Me" and the trek will be kicking off on November 2nd in Nashville and wrapping up on December 14th in 14 Tampa.

Chris Dudley had this to say, "We're dang excited to finally announce the Erase Me U.S tour. We're bringing along Dance Gavin Dance, a special guest that we think people are going to be pretty pumped on (patience!), and The Plot In You.

"We've also already started working hard on the show itself to make it something unlike anything we've done before. So, between that and the lineup, this is basically gonna be insane."

Erase Me North American Tour Dates:
11/2 Nashville, TN - War Memorial
11/3 Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
11/4 New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater
11/6 Austin, TX - Stubbs
11/8 Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
11/9 Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine Expo Hall
11/10 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
11/12 Salt Lake City, UT - Union
11/13 Boise, ID - Revolution Concert Hall
11/15 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
11/16 Spokane, WA - The Knitting Factory
11/17 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
11/19 Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater
11/20 Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO
11/23 Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater
11/24 Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater
11/26 Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium
11/27 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre
11/28 Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
12/1 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
12/2 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall
12/5 New York, NY - Playstation Theater
12/7 Huntington, NY - The Paramount
12/8 Worcester, MA - The Palladium
12/9 Philadelphia, PA - The Electric Factory
12/11 Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
12/12 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
12/13 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
12/14 Tampa, FL - The Sun Dome


