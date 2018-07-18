Black Fast Release 'Phantom I Am' Video

Guitarist and vocalist Aaron Akin had this the following to say about the song, "This track has some really dark and unique progressions, an interesting overall arrangement and a ripper solo.

"It's one of the songs that asks for the most repeat listens. Lyrically it sums up the overall theme and vibe of this record. Doused in the adipocere of extinction, the scorched husk peels, and the insect sings." Watch the video here.