News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Classic Joni Mitchell Show Coming To Blu-Ray
07-18-2018
.
Joni Mitchell

Eagle Vision have announced that they will be releasing Joni Mitchell Both Sides Now: Live At The Isle of Wight Festival on Blu-ray and Digital Video on September 14th. We were sent the following details:

Joni Mitchell is a unique creative force, a female troubadour who has led the way for countless female artists with an enduring legacy of musical sophistication. She has been named "one of the greatest songwriters ever…" by Rolling Stone magazine and is a 9-time Grammy Award winner.

In 1970, the Isle of Wight Festival was one of the largest musical events of its time. Bigger than Woodstock, and controversial from the get-go, hundreds of thousands of people descended on the island. Many of those without tickets set up camp on a hill overlooking the festival site, opposing the consumerism of the event and intent on "taking the music back" by any means necessary. It was a celebration of hippy counter culture gone awry, and in Joni's words "they fed me to the beast."

Joni Mitchell took to the stage to deliver an outstanding performance against all odds. At times, it was a battle against the audience, as they tore down barriers and shouted obscenities. Her set was interrupted multiple times, including one man invading the stage to try address the crowd. She later commented, "It seemed like an appropriate time to flee…", but still the seemingly fragile folk-rock singer stood her ground. Instead she returned to her piano, sitting on a fold-up wooden chair, and made an impassioned plea for respect from the audience, continuing her set with "My Old Man," she won over the crowd and the atmosphere softened. In response the front page of Melody Maker hailed her with the frontpage headline, "Joni triumphs!"

Directed by Academy Award winning filmmaker Murray Lerner, who sadly passed away shortly after the film's completion, Both Sides Now: Live At The Isle of Wight Festival features new interviews with Joni, discussing her recollections of the event intercut with festival footage, both onstage and behind the scenes, offering a fascinating insight into a now legendary concert from the artists point of view and putting the events of the day into context. Alternatively, fans can enjoy the uninterrupted live concert footage featuring classic songs such as "Woodstock," "Both Sides Now," and "Big Yellow Taxi."

Tracklisting:
1) That Song About The Midway
2) Chelsea Morning
3) For Free
4) Woodstock
5) My Old Man
6) California
7) Big Yellow Taxi
8) Both Sides Now
9) Gallery
10) Hunter
11) A Case Of You


Related Stories


Classic Joni Mitchell Show Coming To Blu-Ray

More Joni Mitchell News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star- Minus The Bear Announce Farewell Tour and Final EP- The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tou - more

Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Work With Steve Perry Again- Serj Tankian Addresses System Of A Down Issues- Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam- Rolling Stones- more

Sammy Hagar Supergroup The Circle Finish New Album- Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Classic Video- Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour- more

Led Zeppelin Preview Special 50th Anniversary Release- Eric Church Announces Album and Streams Song- Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie- Foreigner- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star

Minus The Bear Announce Farewell Tour and Final EP

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tour

The View Frontman Kyle Falconer Releases Song From Solo Album

Black Fast Release 'Phantom I Am' Video

The Body Politic Release 'Parasoul' Video

Kvelertak Frontman Erlend Hjelvik Leaves The Group

Thy Will Be Done Recruit Overcast Star For Sworn Enemy Tour

Classic Joni Mitchell Show Coming To Blu-Ray

Lost In Separation Release 'Wasted Youth' Video

Yoshiki Donates 10 Million To o Rain Disaster Area In Japan

Singled Out: Living Machines' The Valkyrie V2

Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Work With Steve Perry Again

Serj Tankian Addresses System Of A Down Issues

Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam

Rolling Stones, The Eagles Top Rock Concert Draws In 2018

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.