Avenged Sevenfold Forced To Cancel North American Tour
07-23-2018
.
Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold broke the band news to fans on Friday that they have been forced to cancel their End Of The World North American tour and upcoming music festival appearances for medical reasons.

Frontman M. Shadows lost his voice due to an illness and that has forced the band to pull the plug on the live dates. They put out the following statement, "There is no good way to start out a note containing bad news but here it is. After Europe I came down with a terrible viral infection that rendered me voiceless. I tried my best to take care of the situation with voice rest, medication and doctor visits but my voice was only getting worse.

"After a week of steroids the swelling went down enough to see the cause of the problem. A blood blister has formed on my vocal folds and is preventing them from vibrating properly. In short, I can't sing anything at the moment and the more I attempt to the more damage is being done. Luckily, as of now the doctors feel that 3 months of no singing and voice rest should get my chords back on track.

"Unfortunately, this means we will have to cancel all tour dates at the moment. Decisions like this weigh on me very heavily. It's a tour I was looking forward to very much. I want to apologize to the fans who have spent their time and money booking travel arrangements and accommodations. I also want to apologize to our crew and the other bands who were depending on this tour. None of these things are lost on me.

"Just know that I have exhausted every possible solution in trying to get out there and perform for you. It just simply can't happen at the moment. We have a few things coming down the pipe soon that should be fun so we hope you look out for those.

"Again, I am deeply sorry and hope to see you all soon."


