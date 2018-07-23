Dee Snider Streams New Solo Song 'I Am The Hurricane'

07-23-2018

.

(hennemusic) Former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider is streaming a lyric video for "I Am The Hurricane", a track from his forthcoming album, "For The Love Of Metal."



Due July 27, the Twisted Sister singer's fourth solo effort was produced by Hatebreed vocalist Jamey Jasta and features contributions from Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow).



"This is a really exciting album I did not expect to make, especially at this point in my life," Snider recently told New Jersey radio station 90.3 WMSC-FM. "I was doing Jamey Jasta's podcast, and he challenged me to make a contemporary rock record. And I was, like, 'Who's producing?' He said, 'I am.'



"And so we went in the studio [with] no record deal, and people started flocking [to appear on the LP]. It just amazed me, the enthusiasm and excitement that these younger musicians - younger than me, at least - had for working with Dee Snider and being a part of this project."



"I Am The Hurricane" is the third song previewed from the record ahead of its release, following the lead track, "Tomorrow's No Concern", and "Become The Storm." Listen to the song here.