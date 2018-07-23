|
Haken Finish Recording New Album
.
Haken shared the exciting news with fans that they have wrapped up work on their forthcoming fifth album, which is being produced and missed by Adam "Nolly" Getgood. They tell fans, "We can now announce that our fifth album is now in the can! We always set out to do something a bit different with each album, but this one has surpassed what we had hoped to achieve. "It's been an absolute pleasure working with Adam 'Nolly' Getgood on the production and mix and we couldn't be happier with the results. We can't wait for everybody to hear it!"
