Metalocalypse Director John Schnepp Dead At 51

His fiance Holly Payne broke the sad news to fans with the following, "It is with a broken hear that the Schnepp family and I must announce the passing of our beloved Jon Schnepp, who died peacefully on July 19, 2018.

"Jon ultimately succumbed to the effects of a massive stroke. He had a blood clot removed from his left carotid artery, but the bleeding could not be stopped. Irreparable and catastrophic damage was caused to both hemispheres and all brain activity ceased. His sister Deborah and I had to make the difficult decision to take him off life support. There was no possible way for him to recover. Please understand.

"I spent the last hour of his life with him holding him, laying my head across his massive chest, kissing him, stroking his hair, playing his favorite songs, and telling him over and over again how much I love him. My life has been forever changed by Jon. I feel endlessly grateful to have shared 16 years of laughter, love and incredible adventures together, including the making a feature film, as well as a television series that I hope to complete and release later this year in his honor.

"Jon's mother Miriam, his father David, his sister Deborah and I are devastated beyond measure. We appreciate your love and support, and most importantly your understanding of our privacy at this time as we grieve."