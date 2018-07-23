Slash Releases Brand New Solo Band Song

"Living The Dream" marks the Guns N' Roses guitarist's fourth solo album and third with his band featuring vocalist Myles Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.

Slash worked on "Living The Dream" with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus); the project marks the follow-up to 2014's "World On Fire", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200.

"I'm excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record; it's got some cool songs and it's got a great live feel," Slash explained recently. "I've been working with Myles, Brent and Todd for about 8 years now. It's been an amazing ride so far; as a band we continue to get better which is great. With the addition of [guitarist] Frank Sidoris since the World On Fire tour, I feel we have hit a great, creative stride which I definitely think shows on this next record." Read more including a link to stream the new track here.