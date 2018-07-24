News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Cam Announce U.S. Fall Headline Tour
07-24-2018
.
Cam

(BB Gun) Cam has announced that she will be launching the Road to Happiness Tour this fall which will also feature special guest, British singer/songwriter, Lucie Silvas.

The headlining trek will be kickinh off on September 26 at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN wrapping on October 23rd at the Bluebird Theater in Denver, CO.

This past week, Cam released a new song off her forthcoming album coming soon, also called "Road to Happiness". The song was co-written with frequent collaborator and multiple GRAMMY nominee Tyler Johnson and award winning writer Hillary Lindsey, while Johnson produced the track.

Of the track, Cam says, "I've met unhappy successful people and happy 'unsuccessful' people. There's no one road to happiness, it doesn't exist, it's an illusion. Happiness is now and it's up to you to feel it in the moment. This song is me working through all this, and trying to be present and happy in my own way."

Cam Tour Dates:
Wed., Sept. 26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Thurs., Sept. 27 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
Fri., Sept. 28 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
Sat., Sept. 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Thurs., Oct. 4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
Fri., Oct. 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts
Sat., Oct. 6 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Sun., Oct. 7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
Fri., Oct. 12 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live*
Sat., Oct. 13 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*
Tues., Oct. 16 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theater
Wed., Oct. 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theater
Fri., Oct. 19 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Sat., Oct. 20 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
Sun., Oct. 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Tues., Oct. 23 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
*Lucie Silvas not appearing on these dates

BB Gun submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


