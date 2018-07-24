|
Cam Announce U.S. Fall Headline Tour
(BB Gun) Cam has announced that she will be launching the Road to Happiness Tour this fall which will also feature special guest, British singer/songwriter, Lucie Silvas. The headlining trek will be kickinh off on September 26 at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN wrapping on October 23rd at the Bluebird Theater in Denver, CO. This past week, Cam released a new song off her forthcoming album coming soon, also called "Road to Happiness". The song was co-written with frequent collaborator and multiple GRAMMY nominee Tyler Johnson and award winning writer Hillary Lindsey, while Johnson produced the track. Of the track, Cam says, "I've met unhappy successful people and happy 'unsuccessful' people. There's no one road to happiness, it doesn't exist, it's an illusion. Happiness is now and it's up to you to feel it in the moment. This song is me working through all this, and trying to be present and happy in my own way." Cam Tour Dates:
Of the track, Cam says, "I've met unhappy successful people and happy 'unsuccessful' people. There's no one road to happiness, it doesn't exist, it's an illusion. Happiness is now and it's up to you to feel it in the moment. This song is me working through all this, and trying to be present and happy in my own way."
Cam Tour Dates:
