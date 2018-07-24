Cam Announce U.S. Fall Headline Tour

The headlining trek will be kickinh off on September 26 at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN wrapping on October 23rd at the Bluebird Theater in Denver, CO.

This past week, Cam released a new song off her forthcoming album coming soon, also called "Road to Happiness". The song was co-written with frequent collaborator and multiple GRAMMY nominee Tyler Johnson and award winning writer Hillary Lindsey, while Johnson produced the track.

Of the track, Cam says, "I've met unhappy successful people and happy 'unsuccessful' people. There's no one road to happiness, it doesn't exist, it's an illusion. Happiness is now and it's up to you to feel it in the moment. This song is me working through all this, and trying to be present and happy in my own way."

Cam Tour Dates:

Wed., Sept. 26 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Thurs., Sept. 27 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Fri., Sept. 28 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

Sat., Sept. 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Thurs., Oct. 4 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

Fri., Oct. 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts

Sat., Oct. 6 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Sun., Oct. 7 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Fri., Oct. 12 - Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live*

Sat., Oct. 13 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*

Tues., Oct. 16 - Kansas City, MO - Madrid Theater

Wed., Oct. 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theater

Fri., Oct. 19 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Sat., Oct. 20 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

Sun., Oct. 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Tues., Oct. 23 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

*Lucie Silvas not appearing on these dates