David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found
07-24-2018
David Bowie

(hennemusic) A 1963 demo recording featuring David Bowie has been discovered and is headed to auction and a sample of the song is streaming online. According to The Guardian, Bowie's demo of the song "I Never Dreamed" with his first band, The Konrads, was unearthed in an old bread basket by the group's drummer and manager David Hadfield in a loft above the garage during a recent house move.

Working under his original name, David Jones, the future music icon and the band wrote some songs for the demo session at RG Jones in Morden, with the tape to be used by the group's agent in his attempts to secure a record deal for the outfit.

"We had decided that we would do a couple of guitar instrumentals and one original song," explains Hadfield. "I chose 'I Never Dreamed' as it was the strongest, the other two were a bit weak. I also decided that David was the best person to sing it and give the right interpretation. So this became the very first recording of David Jones singing 55 years ago.

"There is no other recording of the demo featuring David as lead in existence. Decca initially turned us down, but when they eventually gave us an audition later that year, vocalist Roger Ferris was the lead voice and David sang backing harmonies."

The demo - which will go up for bids during a September 11 event hosted by Omega Auctions in Newton-le-Willows on Merseyside - is reportedly expected to fetch £10,000 (US $13,000). Read more and listen to the preview clip of the song here.

