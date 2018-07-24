Dead Lakes Release 'Goldfire' Video 07-24-2018

. (Pale Chord) Dead Lakes have released a new music video for the track "Goldfire". The new single comes from the group's just released new three-track EP Nothing Is Sacred. Singer Sumner Peterson says, "The overall theme of the EP is realizing nothing is pure, or perfect. I wrote the lyrics after I would come down with anxiety attacks. I never properly dealt with a lot of repressed emotions about growing up, and how similarly I felt in my young adulthood. The lyrics are a reflection of anyone who feels alone, even when surrounded by people. "The record also touches on coming out of that dark place realizing that life has lots of chapters, and you can appreciate the path that life has taken you. Nothing is sacred, but something doesn't have to be sacred to be beautiful." Watch the video here. Pale Chord submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

