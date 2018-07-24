Noel Gallagher Releases Cinematic If Love Is The Law Video

07-24-2018

.

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have released a cinematic video for "If Love Is The Law," the latest single from the group's current album, "Who Built The Moon?"



The Oasis rocker teamed with director Mike Bruce for the clip, which serves the precursor to the forthcoming "Stranded On The Earth", a film "about two outlaws who meet and fall in love."



The video - the fifth chapter of the seven-part film - hones in on the end of a young couple's relationship in the American Southwest while revealing the pair's past as ex-lovers who were like a tattooed Bonnie & Clyde, holding up bars and committing crimes before their split.



"'If Love Is The Law' doubles as both a standalone music video for the track as well as trailer for Stranded On The Earth; the film will feature 'a chronological story line about two outlaws who meet and fall in love,'" Bruce tells Rolling Stone. "As a whole the videos will eventually be released as a film entitled Stranded On The Earth complete with dialog sequences and live performances.



"The concept came from a series of discussions I had with Noel over the course of a couple months leading up to the release of Who Built The Moon?. When Noel sent me his new album I knew I wanted to do something out of the ordinary, something we're not used to seeing in a music video format." Watch the video and read more here.