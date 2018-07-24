The Treatment Stream New Song 'Let's Get Dirty' 07-24-2018

. The Treatment have released a lyric video for their new single called "Let's Get Dirty" and promised fans that they will be playing the track along with other new material on their upcoming fall tour. The band had this to say, "The wait is finally up! 'Let's Get Dirty" is here along with a music video. It is available on most major platforms. Feel free to leave a comment on the video and let us know what you think. This song will be included in our set as well as many more new songs when we hit the road in September in the UK! "Thanks to our main man Laurie Mansworth for all his hard work on the production of this record. Big thanks to Tony Newton for mixing and Tagore Grey for engineering. WE ARE BACK! BIGGER. LOUDER. BETTER." Watch the lyric video here.

More The Treatment News




