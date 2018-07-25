Blackberry Smoke Unplug For Brand New EP

The group recorded the six track acoustic release at the Southern Ground Studios in Nashville. It will include five unplugged takes on tracks from the group's latest album "Find A Light" and a cover of the Tom Petty classic "You Got Lucky."

The Petty cover will feature guest vocals from Amanda Shire, who is best known for her award winning solo work and playing with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit.

Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr had this to say, "It felt really cool to come back to Southern Ground Studios and play music with some good friends. It was like stripping it down and playing in the living room."