Electric Light Orchestra Announce Collector's Box Set

07-25-2018

.

(hennemusic) The Electric Light Orchestra have announced that they will release a new collection entitled "The U.K. Singles Volume One: 1972-1978", on September 21.



The collector's box set - which presents ELO's early output of hits and b-sides as originally experienced by the band's fans in their native UK - features 15 groundbreaking 45 RPM singles plus 1978's "The ELO EP," each fully recreated from their original releases more than four decades ago.



All songs have been remastered from the analog source tapes while each of the 16 7" vinyl discs in the collection features detailed reproductions of the original sleeves and labels from the 1970s.



Nine of these singles - including "Roll Over Beethoven," "Evil Woman," "Livin' Thing," "Telephone Line" and "Mr. Blue Sky" --reached the Top 10 of the British charts and remain among the world's most enduring classic rock songs. Read more and see the promo video here.