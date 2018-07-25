Halestorm Stream New Song 'Do Not Disturb'

Lzzy Hale spoke with the station Razor 94.7 about the new album and had this to say, "Everybody's firing on all cylinders. It feels like we're back in our parents' basement trying to hash it out. There's four sides to Halestorm - it's not just about me being the singer and whoever playing in the background.

"I think this is going to be the first record where you can really hear what puts Halestorm together. We're all doing things that we've always been able to show during our live show, but now we're finally capturing it." Listen to the new song here.