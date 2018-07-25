News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




L.A. Guns and London Quireboys Offshoot The Brutalists Announce Album
07-25-2018
.
The Brutalists

(Glass Onyon) The Brutalists are a new rock and roll group featuring founding L.A. Guns member Mick Cripps and London Quireboys founder Nigel Mogg (nephew of UFO singer Phil Mogg).

The group is rounded out by guitarist/vocalist Kent Holmes, bassist Robert Cripps and vocalist/drummer Charlie Nice. The Brutalists' music is a mix of their influences - the dirty, leering blues of pub rock and R&B, the urgency of street punk and the synthesized dance ennui of post-punk, seasoned with bits of ska and reggae. They perform regularly in downtown Los Angeles and throughout California.

The Brutalists signed to Cleopatra Records in November 2017 and will have their self-titled debut album released on August 31, 2018. It will be available on both CD and all streaming platforms, and in a special limited edition vinyl pressing with silk-screened jacket.

Tracklist:
1. I Don't Believe A Word
2. Wishing I Was Far Away
3. Form & Function
4. Meet Me Half Way
5. Jungle Nasty
6. Talk Of The Town
7. Look Whatcha Gone And Done
8. Know Your Value
9. Nutter
10. You Got It
11. Enough Of Me [CD ONLY]
12. Drinking Alone [CD ONLY]

Glass Onyon submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


L.A. Guns and London Quireboys Offshoot The Brutalists Announce Album

More The Brutalists News

