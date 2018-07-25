Nonpoint Announce New Album and Tour With He Is Legend 07-25-2018

. Nonpoint are set to release their new album titled X and pronounced "Ten," on August 24 via Spinefarm Records and will be teaming up with their labelmates He Is Legend For a U.S. tour. The tour is scheduled to begin on August 21 in Lexington, KY and will run through September 19 in Nashville, TN. Letters From the Fire also appear on the trek.



He Is Legend will be hitting the road in support of their Spinefarm Records debut and fifth full-length album few, which was released in April of last year.



Nonpoint, He Is Legend + Letters From the Fire Tour Dates:

8/21: Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

8/23: Ft. Myers, FL @ The Ranch

8/24: Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

8/25: Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

8/26: Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall

8/28: Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

8/29: Greenville, SC @ The Firmament

8/31: Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans

9/2: Lynchburg, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

9/6: Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

9/7: Hartford, CT @ The Webster

9/8: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/11: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

9/14: Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

9/15: Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

9/16: Easton, PA @ One Center Square

9/19: Nashville, TN @ The Cowan

