|
Singled Out: Charlie Korman's Options
.
Charlie Korman tells us the story behind his new single, "Options," a track that comes from his latest EP, "Hardly Understood," which was released in May. Here is the story: "Options" started when I realized what I had wasn't exactly what I thought. It was a relationship that showed me that I was unappreciated. It was me understanding the fact that even though someone says they love you, it doesn't necessarily mean that they will give you their all. When I saw that, right away I realized that if someone does not accept me and love me for who I am or who I was, they don't deserve me. So, I wrote the songs and created it not necessarily to scare away what I had, but to show what I had. That if I'm not accepted or appreciated by anyone, I will walk away. I in no way mean to say that I did not appreciate this person. I never meant to disrespect. I just want to show that you can hang a noose around someone who doesn't want it. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the EP right here!
"Options" started when I realized what I had wasn't exactly what I thought. It was a relationship that showed me that I was unappreciated. It was me understanding the fact that even though someone says they love you, it doesn't necessarily mean that they will give you their all. When I saw that, right away I realized that if someone does not accept me and love me for who I am or who I was, they don't deserve me. So, I wrote the songs and created it not necessarily to scare away what I had, but to show what I had. That if I'm not accepted or appreciated by anyone, I will walk away. I in no way mean to say that I did not appreciate this person. I never meant to disrespect. I just want to show that you can hang a noose around someone who doesn't want it.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the EP right here!