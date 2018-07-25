News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Charlie Korman's Options
07-25-2018
Charlie Korman tells us the story behind his new single, "Options," a track that comes from his latest EP, "Hardly Understood," which was released in May. Here is the story:

"Options" started when I realized what I had wasn't exactly what I thought. It was a relationship that showed me that I was unappreciated. It was me understanding the fact that even though someone says they love you, it doesn't necessarily mean that they will give you their all. When I saw that, right away I realized that if someone does not accept me and love me for who I am or who I was, they don't deserve me. So, I wrote the songs and created it not necessarily to scare away what I had, but to show what I had. That if I'm not accepted or appreciated by anyone, I will walk away. I in no way mean to say that I did not appreciate this person. I never meant to disrespect. I just want to show that you can hang a noose around someone who doesn't want it.

When I realized things were going sideways, I had no control of the matter at all. I did nothing but try to take control of it, which only led me to understand more of the fact that I had zero control, if not almost negative. I did nothing but try my hardest. I would've given my heart to this person if they needed it. They already had it, yet they didn't respect it in a manner to do so when in love. As much as it hurt me to say it, I finally had to understand, to say something about it. Let this person know. You're hurting me, you're breaking my heart, and if you continue to do so, I will not have a choice to say goodbye. As we've have both seen, I have options.

This song isn't just something I wrote. It's something I felt.

I never meant to hurt this person. I gave it my all. The word "love" was hard enough for me to say, let alone feel. When I finally found it, it was beautiful, but when it led to pain, I realized it was time for me to understand a reality instead of the honeymoon phase.

When I realized just how off I had it, how simply confused I really was, I realized this was dangerous. I meant nothing but happiness to show in this person's eyes. I was showing something different, which leads back to the meaning of this song itself. Options. As much as I hate to say it, we all have options in every aspect of life - relationships, business, life itself. We all have options.

I simply meant to open her eyes, but it didn't turn out that way. It turned into a song, is all she saw, which led to a memory, which is all it left me with.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the EP right here!


Singled Out: Charlie Korman's Options

More Charlie Korman News

