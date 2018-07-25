The Silos' Walter Salas-Humara Announces New Album

For years, Walter Salas-Humara has split his time between making music and visual art, so it's not surprising that Walterio contains rich imagery - both lyrically and on its cover. But one of the strongest images it evokes actually comes from the music itself, which might be described as the sonic equivalent of a tree - a rock 'n' roll family tree.

Tracks such as "Here We Go," "She's a Caveman" and "Out of the Band" can trace lineage back to the Silos, the still-kicking band Salas-Humara co-founded in New York's post-punk '80s scene. Playing alt-country before anyone called it that, they werenamed Best New Artist in the 1987 Rolling Stone Critics Poll- which temporarily deep-sixed Salas-Humara's art-career plans.

These songs also recall the punk-edged roots rock of the True Believers, which featured Salas-Humara's pals Alejandro Escovedo and Jon Dee Graham (a Silos contributor), and the Setters, once labeled "a cult-favorite roots-rock supergroup,"in which Salas-Humara played with Escovedo and the Wild Seeds' Michael Hall.The muscular musical spirits of Chuck Prophet, another Silos guest, and Bruce Springsteen also permeate the album, which branches into upbeat pop-rock ("El Camino de Oro"), throwback teen pop ("I Want to Be With You") and bluesy soul (the vaguely Ray Davies-reminiscent "Should I Wait for Tomorrow").