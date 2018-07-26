Lenny Kravitz Streams New Song '5 More Days 'Til Summer'

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz is streaming audio of the track, "5 More Days 'Til Summer", as the latest preview to the September 7 release of his new album, "Raise Vibration."



The rocker's eleventh studio album follows his pattern of playing most of the instruments himself alongside longtime guitarist Craig Ross. Kravitz found that starting work on the follow-up to 2014's "Strut" after the completion of a world tour was harder than expected …and it worried him.



"I really wasn't sure where I was going musically," he tells Rolling Stone. "After doing this for 30 years, I wasn't feeling it. I'd never felt that confused about what to do. And it was kind of a scary place. You don't know when it's going to come."



Rather than force the creative issue, Kravitz simply waited things out at his house in the Bahamas until inspiration arrived one night at four in the morning; he popped into his home studio to record a rough draft of a song idea, and the process repeated itself over subsequent nights.



"I realized, 'This is it,'" he says. "This is what I'd been waiting for. And once I started that process, the floodgates opened and it all started coming out me. I dreamt the whole record." Listen to the song here.