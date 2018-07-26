News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Nightwish Have Most Of Music For Next Album
07-26-2018
.
Nightwish

Nightwish's Tuomas Holopainen revealed to fans the the Kitee International Music and Art Festival that he's written most of the music that comprise the band's next studio album.

During a Q&A session at the event, he said (via Metal Hammer, "The next album is well on its way. I've written about 80 or 90% of the material so far. All the floodgates opened last October when we finished with the AURI project. I was listening to the album and just something clicked in my head. I've been really excited about writing songs ever since.

"It's going to be 10 or 11 songs most likely. We're going to start recording next July, so if everything goes as planned, we're looking at a spring 2020 release."


Related Stories


Nightwish Have Most Of Music For Next Album

Nightwish Announce Decades Tour Of UK

Delain Recruit Nightwish Star For Danse Macabre Tour

More Nightwish News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'- Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star- Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video- more

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record- Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh- Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released- Ozzy Osbourne- more

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio- Judas Priest Release 'No Surrender' Video Featuring Glenn Tipton- more

Avenged Sevenfold Forced To Cancel North American Tour- Slash Releases Brand New Solo Band Song- Metalocalypse Director John Schnepp Dead At 51- Austin Carlile Plots Return- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'

Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star

Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video

Early Bob Seger Recording Coming On Heavy Music Compilation

The Who's Roger Daltrey Sets Release For Long-Awaited Memoir

Nightwish Have Most Of Music For Next Album

Butcher Babies, Hyro The Hero And Tetrarch Announce Tour

Young The Giant Release 'Simplify' Video

Suicide Silence's Mark Heylmun Explains Absence From Band

Lenny Kravitz Streams New Song '5 More Days 'Til Summer'

Frost Re-Up With InsideOutMusic For Several Releases

Mini Mansions Recruit Colin Hanks For Works Every Time EP

Say Hi Releases 'I Just Wanna Go Home' Video

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record

Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released

- more

Page Too Stories
David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour

Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment

Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour

Richie Hawtin Announces Only American Close Show Of 2018

Teen Music Star Sevi Ettinger Takes On Heavy Topic With New Single

Singled Out: Clayton Morgan's Taste For Live

From First To Last Release New Song With Skrillex

The Offspring and 311 Cover Each Other's Hits

L.A. Guns and London Quireboys Offshoot The Brutalists Announce Album

The Beach Boys Announce SiriusXM Town Hall Event

Nonpoint Announce New Album and Tour With He Is Legend

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.