Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour

. Comedy rockers Psychostick have a new album out now called "DO".

The album may have passed fans by real quickly as the band just recently surprised the globe by releasing it during their live webcast on Twitch on July 24th. The band was originally going to reveal just album details but decided what's better than sharing the whole darn thing with them. The band comments: "Whelp, here it is! "Do." This whole "surprise, nerd! New album!" experiment was extremely fun, and we're beyond appreciative of your patience and understanding. We agree with you - four years is way too long. We hope to fix that despite what Murph says! "Do" is our first 100% independent, label-free release since 2003! Our production process is still completely internal, but this time all profits go straight to Psychostick. This is extremely huge for us and we can't thank you enough. 2018 marked the fifteenth anniversary of our first album, and we're beyond excited that we're still kickin', making globs upon globs of comedy metal. We aim to do this until they kick us out of the old folks' home or off of Mars. That's right. We're goin' to Mars, damnit." They are coming to a town near you in Canada and USA for "The Very Serious Business Tour" with support from Texas electro-metallers Urizen for the first half of August followed by dates supporting Mushroomhead on their "Summer of Screams Tour" for the second half of the month. The Very Serious Business Tour w/ Urizen:

July 31 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

Aug 1 - L'Anti Bar - Quebec City, QC

Aug 2 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

Aug 4 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

Aug 5 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

Aug 7 - Revolution - Amityville, NY

Aug 8 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY

Aug 9 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

Aug 10 - The Outpost Concert Club - Kent, OH

Aug 12 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

