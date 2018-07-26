|
Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour
Comedy rockers Psychostick have a new album out now called "DO". The band comments: "Whelp, here it is! "Do." This whole "surprise, nerd! New album!" experiment was extremely fun, and we're beyond appreciative of your patience and understanding. We agree with you - four years is way too long. We hope to fix that despite what Murph says! "Do" is our first 100% independent, label-free release since 2003! Our production process is still completely internal, but this time all profits go straight to Psychostick. This is extremely huge for us and we can't thank you enough. 2018 marked the fifteenth anniversary of our first album, and we're beyond excited that we're still kickin', making globs upon globs of comedy metal. We aim to do this until they kick us out of the old folks' home or off of Mars. That's right. We're goin' to Mars, damnit." They are coming to a town near you in Canada and USA for "The Very Serious Business Tour" with support from Texas electro-metallers Urizen for the first half of August followed by dates supporting Mushroomhead on their "Summer of Screams Tour" for the second half of the month. The Very Serious Business Tour w/ Urizen:
They are coming to a town near you in Canada and USA for "The Very Serious Business Tour" with support from Texas electro-metallers Urizen for the first half of August followed by dates supporting Mushroomhead on their "Summer of Screams Tour" for the second half of the month.
The Very Serious Business Tour w/ Urizen: