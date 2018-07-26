|
Young The Giant Release 'Simplify' Video
.
Young the Giant have released a new music video for their latest single "Simplify." The song is the first new music from the band since their 2016 release Home of the Strange. "We construct images of how life should be lived: how to act, dress, tweet, and vote, and often times it is easy to lose your true self to the images we create for all to see. "But love is simple, and to love someone is to love all of humanity. It is the closest thing to truth, and even though love can be compromising, painful, and exhausting, we can only see our truest selves in the eyes of another. This is the essence of Simplify." Watch the video here.
