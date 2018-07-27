8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week

(Scoop) Fathom Events and Rhino Entertainment have announced that the "8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up" in 500+ select movie theaters nationwide on Wednesday, August 1 at 7 p.m. (local time).



This year's event features a presentation of the band's July 7, 1989 show from John F. Kennedy Stadium -- the final concert at Philadelphia's historic venue. When this show was recorded, the band included guitarist Jerry Garcia, drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, bassist Phil Lesh, keyboardist Brent Mydland and guitarist Bob Weir. In addition to the concert, which captures every note of the epic show, attendees will also get an inside look at the 2018 Limited Edition Boxed Set.



Tickets for "8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies" can be purchased online now at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. Watch the event trailer here.