Dead Letter Circus Stream New Song 'The Real You'

Singer Kim Benzie had this to say about the track, "The Real You was me absorbing the cultural changes that have grown around social media. Life should be a journey towards letting go of the mask you create with your insecurities when you're young.

"It feels like we've accidentally created a culture where the concept of the mask is now what you aspire towards. The song is about craving an interaction that doesn't have a filter." Listen to it here.