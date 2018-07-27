News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates
07-27-2018
.
Peter Murphy

Former Bauhaus stars Peter Murphy has announced that he will be teaming up with David J to launch a world tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their acclaimed band and revealed the initial dates for the trek.

The first leg of the tour will be visiting New Zealand and Australia, and is scheduled to kick off on October 18th in Wellington and will wrap up on October 28th in Perth.

They will then head to Russia to launch the second leg on November 6th in St Petersburg with the bulk of the shows taking place in Europe before wrapping up on December 15th in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The duo will be playing Bauhaus' 1980 debut album In The Flat Field in its entirety, followed by an extended encore that will feature a selection of classic songs from the group. More dates are still to be announced. Check out the initial run below:

Oct. 18 - Wellington NZ- San Fran
Oct 19 - Christchurch - NZ- Foundry
Oct 20 - Auckland AU - Powerstation
Oct 22 - Adelaide AU - Governor Hindmarsh
Oct 25 - Brisbane AU - The Zoo
Oct 26 - Melbourne AU - Max Watts
Oct 27 - Sydney AU - The Factory
Oct 28 - Perth AU - The Capitol Theatre
Nov 6 - St Petersburg RS - Aurora Hall
Nov 7 - Moscow RS - Glavclub
Nov 9 - Belgrade RS - Dom Omladine Beograda
Nov 10 - Frankfurt DE - Das Bett
Nov 12 - Zurich CH - Mascotte
Nov 14 - Paris FR - Bataclan
Nov 18 - Madrid ES - La Riviera
Nov 19 - Barcelona ES - Razzmataz
Nov 21 - Rome IT - Orion Live Club
Nov 22 - Milan IT - Fabrique
Nov 23 - Munich DE - Ampere
Nov 24 - Bochum DE - Christuskirche
Nov 26 - Wroclaw POL - A2
Nov 27 - Berlin DE - Columbia Theater
Nov 28 - Hamburg DE - Knust
Dec 4 - Manchester UK - O2 Ritz
Dec 5 - Glasgow UK - SWG3
Dec 6 - Northampton UK - Roadmender
Dec 8 - Leeds UK - Leeds Beckett SU
Dec 9 - London UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
Dec 11 - Copenhagen DK - Store Vega
Dec 12 - Stockholm SW - Nalen
Dec 14 - Athens GR - Gazi Music Hall
Dec 15 - Thessaloniki GR - Principal Club Theater


Related Stories


Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates

Bauhaus's Peter Murphy Suffering Serious Vocal Cords Issue

Bauhaus Icon Peter Murphy Announces Special Residency Shows

More Peter Murphy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music- Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour- Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates- more

Page Too: Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates- 8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week- Everlast Returning With New Studio Album- more

Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'- Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star- Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video- more

Guns N' Roses Break Metallica Record- Foo Fighters Rock Classic Song With Joe Walsh- Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell Tribute Cover Released- Ozzy Osbourne- more

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found- Journey's Neal Schon Invites Steve Perry To Recording Studio- Judas Priest Release 'No Surrender' Video Featuring Glenn Tipton- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music

Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour

Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates

David Lee Roth's Crazy From The Heat Film Script Surfaces

Alice Cooper Reaches New Milestone With Lottery Ticket Honor

Orgy Announce New Lineup For North American Tour

Arctic Monkeys And Noel Gallagher Finalist For 2018 Mercury Prize

Crossfaith Release 'Catastrophe' Video

Monster Truck Release 'Evolution' Video

Dead Letter Circus Stream New Song 'The Real You'

Fallen Legion Stream New Song Featuring Cradle Of Filth Star

Singled Out: Jacob Cade (with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger)

Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'

Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star

Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video

Early Bob Seger Recording Coming On Heavy Music Compilation

- more

Page Too Stories
Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates

8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week

Everlast Returning With New Studio Album

Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour

Wolves Go VR With 'Freaky' New Video

Twenty Two Guitarists Set For 6 String Showdown

Massive Lefty Frizzell Box Set Announced

Charlie Phllps Streaming New Song 'Memory'

David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour

Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment

Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.