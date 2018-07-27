Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates

The first leg of the tour will be visiting New Zealand and Australia, and is scheduled to kick off on October 18th in Wellington and will wrap up on October 28th in Perth.

They will then head to Russia to launch the second leg on November 6th in St Petersburg with the bulk of the shows taking place in Europe before wrapping up on December 15th in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The duo will be playing Bauhaus' 1980 debut album In The Flat Field in its entirety, followed by an extended encore that will feature a selection of classic songs from the group. More dates are still to be announced. Check out the initial run below:

Oct. 18 - Wellington NZ- San Fran

Oct 19 - Christchurch - NZ- Foundry

Oct 20 - Auckland AU - Powerstation

Oct 22 - Adelaide AU - Governor Hindmarsh

Oct 25 - Brisbane AU - The Zoo

Oct 26 - Melbourne AU - Max Watts

Oct 27 - Sydney AU - The Factory

Oct 28 - Perth AU - The Capitol Theatre

Nov 6 - St Petersburg RS - Aurora Hall

Nov 7 - Moscow RS - Glavclub

Nov 9 - Belgrade RS - Dom Omladine Beograda

Nov 10 - Frankfurt DE - Das Bett

Nov 12 - Zurich CH - Mascotte

Nov 14 - Paris FR - Bataclan

Nov 18 - Madrid ES - La Riviera

Nov 19 - Barcelona ES - Razzmataz

Nov 21 - Rome IT - Orion Live Club

Nov 22 - Milan IT - Fabrique

Nov 23 - Munich DE - Ampere

Nov 24 - Bochum DE - Christuskirche

Nov 26 - Wroclaw POL - A2

Nov 27 - Berlin DE - Columbia Theater

Nov 28 - Hamburg DE - Knust

Dec 4 - Manchester UK - O2 Ritz

Dec 5 - Glasgow UK - SWG3

Dec 6 - Northampton UK - Roadmender

Dec 8 - Leeds UK - Leeds Beckett SU

Dec 9 - London UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Dec 11 - Copenhagen DK - Store Vega

Dec 12 - Stockholm SW - Nalen

Dec 14 - Athens GR - Gazi Music Hall

Dec 15 - Thessaloniki GR - Principal Club Theater