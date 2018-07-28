Lez Zeppelin Forced To Postpone Tour 07-28-2018

. Lez Zeppelin have announced that they have been forced to postpone their tour of Australia (that was set to kick off on Friday, July 27th) until early next year after the tour promoter fell ill. Promoter Wayne Kalil was unexpectedly taken ill and rushed to hospital was forced to make the difficult decision to postpone the tour He said, "My health is starting to improve and I have been given the green light by my doctors," he says of the decision to start working on dates for 2019. "I am committed to rescheduling the tour for early 2019 and am already routing the schedule. I have been in contact with the band and we are working together to make it happen." Lez Zeppelin's Steph Paynes added, "We deeply regret having to reschedule our upcoming tour due to a health emergency. However, we are relieved that all is now well with our promoter and thrilled to announce that we are currently rescheduling what promises to be an incredible, whirlwind rock and roll adventure. It has been a dream of ours for many years to play for the amazing, world-class music fans of Australia. There is no better match for the powerful and passionate music of Led Zeppelin. Its been a long time coming, but we promise it will be worth the wait. We look forward to bringing a whole lotta love - and more - to you in early 2019."

