AC/DC Anniversary Stamp Controversy Addressed

07-30-2018

.

(hennemusic) Australia Post has responded to criticism over a newly-released series of AC/DC stamps. Issued in honor of the band's 45th anniversary, the collectible stamp pack includes 20 Australian stamps featuring cover images of the band's most successful albums.



As Music Feeds reports, AC/DC fans were quick to point out that the package features some US versions of the album covers, instead of the Australian versions exclusively.



The original American artwork for "High Voltage" and "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" are included, as well as the "'74 Jailbreak" EP, which was never released in Australia. "I think they should be called un-Australian Post," says Wil Anderson of Triple M radio, "this is absolutely disgraceful."



In a statement to Music Feeds, an Australia Post spokesperson said the stamp collection actually "reflects the biggest selling AC/DC albums worldwide", which is why those covers make an appearance, adding, "we're thrilled to showcase this terrific achievement with AC/DC." Read more here.