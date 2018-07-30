News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Brigades Return With First New Music Since 2015
07-30-2018
.
Brigades

Brigades have self-release their brand new EP True Blue, which marks the band's first new material since their 2015 album Indefinite (Pure Noise Records).

Singer Darren Young had this to say, "True Blue definitely stands out from our other records because I feel it's something new and refreshing compared to how depressing and dark things got on Indefinite.

"I think in some parts of True Blue it shovels back to the roots between my writing for The Last Laugh and Crocodile Tears, then is mushed together with this new aesthetic that was created from everything that happened. Making this transformation now is more exciting than it would have been for a direct release right after Indefinite."


Related Stories


Brigades Return With First New Music Since 2015

More Brigades News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC Anniversary Stamp Controversy Addressed- Eagles' Joe Walsh Recruits Don Henley, James Taylor For VetsAid Concert- Music Helped Dave Grohl Following Kurt's Death- more

Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute- Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea- Clutch- The Chainsmokers- more

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music- Lamb Of God Star Sitting Out Slayer Reunion Tour- Peter Murphy and David J Announce Bauhaus Anniversary Tour Dates- more

Slash Streams And Talks New Song 'Driving Rain'- Metallica Was Right About Napster Says Mastodon Star- Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video- more

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates- 8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week- Everlast Returning With New Studio Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC Anniversary Stamp Controversy Addressed

Eagles' Joe Walsh Recruits Don Henley, James Taylor For VetsAid Concert

Foo Fighters And Music Helped Dave Grohl Following Kurt's Death

Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars

Within The Ruins Surprise Release Music With New Singer

Judas Priest Add Dates To Firepower World Tour

Greta Van Fleet Rock New Song On Late Night TV

Hollywood Vampires Share Tour Recap Video

Alice Cooper Streams Classic Song Performance From Paranormal Package

Riot Fest Founder Addresses Ticket Site Hacking Concerns

Darkest Hour, Dead To Fall Supergroup The Primals Release New Song

Metal Allegiance And Max Cavalera Release New video

New Politics Announce Fall Headline Tour

Dawn Of Ashes Need Fans Help With New Video

Krisiun Release 'Devouring Faith' Video

Brigades Return With First New Music Since 2015

- more

Page Too Stories
Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates

8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week

Everlast Returning With New Studio Album

Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour

Wolves Go VR With 'Freaky' New Video

Twenty Two Guitarists Set For 6 String Showdown

Massive Lefty Frizzell Box Set Announced

Charlie Phllps Streaming New Song 'Memory'

David Bowie Box Set Promo Video Released

Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour

Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment

Tony Lucca And Tom Mackell Announce U.S. Tour

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.