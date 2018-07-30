|
Darkest Hour, Dead To Fall Supergroup The Primals Release New Song
.
The Primals, a new group featuring current and former members of Darkest Hour, The Explosion, Dead To Fall, and more, have released their first single "Fortune & Sons." The song comes from the supergroup's forthcoming debut album "All Love Is True Love", which they will be releasing on September 7th. Stream the new track here. THE PRIMALS is comprised of vocalist/guitarist John Henry (vocalist for Darkest Hour), bassist Chad Fjerstad (formerly of Dead To Fall), and drummer Andrew Black (formerly of The Explosion).
The song comes from the supergroup's forthcoming debut album "All Love Is True Love", which they will be releasing on September 7th. Stream the new track here.
THE PRIMALS is comprised of vocalist/guitarist John Henry (vocalist for Darkest Hour), bassist Chad Fjerstad (formerly of Dead To Fall), and drummer Andrew Black (formerly of The Explosion).