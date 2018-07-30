Foo Fighters And Music Helped Dave Grohl Following Kurt's Death

Grohls says that didn't even dream of becoming a songwriter during his time with Nirvana and when he started the first Foo Fighters album in 1995, it wasn't started with the intention of becoming a record.

He explained in the interview via Classic Rock, "When I recorded what became the first Foo Fighters, I didn't think it was a record. I just wanted to get up and go out and play something. Even if nobody ever heard it.

"Long before then I'd been recording songs on my own and never letting anyone hear them, because I didn't really think they were that good. I didn't like my voice. I didn't think I was a songwriter. And I was in a band with one of the greatest songwriters of our generation, so I didn't really want to rock the boat.

"That's the famous joke: What's the last thing the drummer said before he got kicked out of the band? 'Hey guys, I've got some songs I think we should play.' So I just kind of kept it to myself.

"But there was someone who we knew from Seattle. After Kurt died he wrote me this card: 'I know you don't feel it now, but someday the music is going to come back, and it's going to heal you.'"