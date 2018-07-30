Greta Van Fleet Rock New Song On Late Night TV

(hennemusic) Rising rockers Greta Van Fleet performed their new single, "When The Curtain Falls", on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on July 26th and video of the performance has been shared online.



The Michigan outfit's appearance on the program earned them a standing ovation from the studio audience and raves from the host. "You guys CRUSHED it," posted Fallon on social media after the broadcast.



Led by a trio of brothers - vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist Sam Kiszka - alongside drummer Danny Wagner, "When The Curtain Falls" is the first preview to the band's forthcoming album debut. Watch the performance here.