Hollywood Vampires Share Tour Recap Video

07-30-2018

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires are streaming a video recap of their 2018 tour. The trio of Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, the band launched the run with a May 17 show in Verona, NY

as part of a series of four casino shows in North America before playing a 6-week European tour.



The summer dates included a mix of headline shows and appearances at festivals in the Czech Republic, France, Belgium and Italy, among others, before wrapping up in Rome on July 8.



Conceived by Cooper, Hollywood Vampires celebrates the spirit of the original drinking club of the same name that gathered at the upstairs bar of the Rainbow Bar & Grill on Sunset Strip, Los Angeles from 1972, of which Cooper was a founding member.



Attendees would include the likes of John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon, Bernie Taupin, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz. "I was doing the [2012] movie, 'Dark Shadows', with Johnny in London," explains Cooper. "We talked about it. I told him that these are all the guys that are dead and it would be great to put a bar band together." Watch the video and read more here.