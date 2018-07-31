News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set
07-31-2018
.
Fall Out Boy

(U Music) Fall Out Boy have announced they will release all seven of their studio albums on vinyl via a new box set that will be entitled The Complete Studio Albums on September 28.

Spanning the band's storied and wildly successful 15-years-and-counting recording career, the comprehensive collection contains all of Fall Out Boy's best-selling studio albums, starting with the band's 2003 pop-punk debut, Take This To Your Grave, including 2005's career-defining double-platinum hit platter, From Under The Cork Tree, and capping off with their most recent album M A N I A which earned the band their fourth No. 1 record upon release this past January. This must-have on-wax collection also includes 2013's combo Save Rock And Roll (PAX•AM Edition) for the first time ever on 12-inch vinyl. The Complete Studio Albums will be made available in two versions - a standard edition on 180-gram black vinyl, and as a limited-edition, 180-gram clear vinyl collection.

This extensive vinyl box celebrates the first decade and a half of the Chicago-bred band's incredible career, showcasing all of Fall Out Boy's iconic hits like the hard-knock manifesto "This Ain't A Scene, It's An Arms Race," the muscular lament of "Sugar, We're Goin Down," the hard-stomping, fist-pumping singalong "My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark (Light Em Up)," the wistful shorthand lament of "Thnx fr th Mmrs," and the immortalized directive of "Centuries," among them.

Spread across 11 LPs, the records included in The Complete Studio Albums are all pressed on 180-gram black vinyl and come packaged in a beautifully designed shadow box along with an exclusive custom slipmat. The 1,000-piece limited-edition version includes all of the elements found within the black-vinyl box, but is instead pressed on 180-gram clear vinyl.

The 2LP version of From Under The Cork Tree is the Black Clouds And Underdogs Edition that was initially released in March 2006 with an expanded track list that added three new songs and two dance mixes. The aforementioned Save Rock And Roll (PAX•AM Edition) package contains all of the tracks from the original album plus eight songs produced by Ryan Adams that had been released separately in October 2013, six months after the initial album drop.

Watch the unboxing video here

U Music submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set

Fall Out Boy Glow in the Dark For 'The Late Show' Performance

Fall Out Boy Talk Romeo And Juliet-Inspired 'Church' Video

Fall Out Boy Announce Tour Including Special Wrigley Field Show

Fall Out Boy's The Late Show Performance Goes Online

Fall Out Boy Release 'Wilson (Expensive Mistakes)' Video

Pete Wentz and The Rock Share Life Goals Via Social Media

'Stranger Things' Star Sings Paramore And Fall Out Boy

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz Girlfriend Expecting Baby Girl

Fall Out Boy Release 'Champion' Remix Featuring BTS' RM

More Fall Out Boy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Arrested- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Announces First Show In 30 Years- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury- more

Page Too: Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming- The Crystal Method Stream New Song 'Holy Arp'- Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set- more

AC/DC Anniversary Stamp Controversy Addressed- Eagles' Joe Walsh Recruits Don Henley, James Taylor For VetsAid Concert- Music Helped Dave Grohl Following Kurt's Death- more

Rob Zombie Does Surprise Cover After Marilyn Manson Cancels At Last Minute- Journey's Neal Schon Elaborates On Steve Perry Project Idea- Clutch- The Chainsmokers- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Arrested

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Announces First Show In 30 Years

Greta Van Fleet Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury

Judas Priest To Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

Slipknot and Dragonforce Offshoot Sinsaenum Reveal 'Nuit Noire'

The Damned To Rock Danzig's 30th Anniversary Celebration

Barenaked Ladies' Steven Page Shows Humor Ahead Of Solo Tour

The Amity Affliction Release 'Feels Like I'm Dying' Video

U2 Announce Latest 180 Gram Vinyl Reissue

MaYaN Streaming New Song 'The Rhythm of Freedom'

The Silencer Release 'Within' Video

Rise Of The Northstar Release New Video and Reveal Album Bonus

Singled Out: Fatherson's Making Waves

AC/DC Anniversary Stamp Controversy Addressed

Eagles' Joe Walsh Recruits Don Henley, James Taylor For VetsAid Concert

Foo Fighters And Music Helped Dave Grohl Following Kurt's Death

- more

Page Too Stories
Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming

The Crystal Method Stream New Song 'Holy Arp'

Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set

Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Wicked Heart'

James Carothers Releases New Single 'Sinners and Saints'

Patrick Droney Releases New Song and Announces EP

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces More Basstory Dates

8th Annual Grateful Dead Meet-Up Coming Next Week

Everlast Returning With New Studio Album

Cane Hill Launching First North American Headline Tour

Wolves Go VR With 'Freaky' New Video

Twenty Two Guitarists Set For 6 String Showdown

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.