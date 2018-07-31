James Carothers Releases New Single 'Sinners and Saints'

"'Sinners and Saints' is a song for people to listen to and reflect on their relationship with God," Carothers says. "It's a good 'close to home' type story that's got it all: jail, church, adultery, gossip, and redemption.

"To me, this fits perfectly into this whole George Jones tribute because the music and songs are about people with a clear definition of right and wrong and the moral conflict surrounding decisions that we make. Afterall, we're all sinners and saints, depending on the moment!" Listen to it here.