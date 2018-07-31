Judas Priest To Be Inducted Into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

07-31-2018

.

(hennemusic) Judas Priest will be inducted into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History at the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany on August 2. Hosted by Hall board members Whitney Alyson Ribbins and Steve Göldby, the private ceremony will take place prior to the band's headlining appearance at the annual festival as part of their "Firepower" world tour.



"Judas Priest are thrilled and honored to accept induction into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History and be amongst so many of our friends," says the group. "This also sends a great message of inclusion for the Metal community around the world and keeps us defending the Metal faith together."



The Hall Of Heavy Metal History recognizes legendary figures in the genre while raising funds to establish free therapy services and programs to help disabled children and their families as part of the non-profit organization D.A.D. (Drums and Disabilities). Read more here.