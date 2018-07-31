MaYaN Streaming New Song 'The Rhythm of Freedom' 07-31-2018

. Symphonic death metal collective MaYaN have released a lyric video for their new track 'The Rhythm of Freedom'. The song comes from their forthcoming album "Dhyana" which is set to be released on September 21st. The new album is a collaboration between the 10 piece band and The City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. Mark Jansen had this to say about the new song, "'The Rhythm of Freedom' references the sensation of pure freedom you feel when riding your bike or bicycle. This also refers to the album title Dhyana, which stands for the moment where the mind gets absorbed by the heart and you feel total happiness without worries about the past and future. But the mind, like a predator, is always waiting for the moment to take over control again.



"We picked this song as our first single as it's the first impression people will get from the new MaYaN album. In it you hear the dynamic sounds in our music, layered with the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra who we recorded this album with. Expect a song that is heavy, yet melodic. Enjoy!" here.

