Rise Of The Northstar Release New Video and Reveal Album Bonus

The new album will be entitled "The Legacy Of Shi" and is set to be released on October 19th. It was recorded with Gojira's Joe Duplantier in his Brooklyn, NY-based Silver Cord Studios.

Watch the new video here. The digipack edition of the album will include 1 of 10.000 so called "Northcards" (see graphic below), featuring one of the band's members. 10 of the cards will be different "Shi Northcards". Find it and you will be rewarded. More info on the "Northcards" to be revealed soon.

Tracklist:

01. The Awakening

02. Here Comes The Boom

03. Nekketsu

04. Kozo

05. Teenage Rage

06. Step By Step

07. This Is Crossover

08. Cold Truth

09. All For One

10. Furyo's Day

11. The Legacy Of Shi

Bonus track

12. Sayonara (vinyl and Japan only)