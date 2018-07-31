News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Rise Of The Northstar Release New Video and Reveal Album Bonus
07-31-2018
.
Rise Of The Northstar

Rise Of The Northstar have released a music video for their new single, 'Here Comes The Boom'. The song is the first taste of their forthcoming sophomore album.

The new album will be entitled "The Legacy Of Shi" and is set to be released on October 19th. It was recorded with Gojira's Joe Duplantier in his Brooklyn, NY-based Silver Cord Studios.

Watch the new video here. The digipack edition of the album will include 1 of 10.000 so called "Northcards" (see graphic below), featuring one of the band's members. 10 of the cards will be different "Shi Northcards". Find it and you will be rewarded. More info on the "Northcards" to be revealed soon.

Tracklist:
01. The Awakening
02. Here Comes The Boom
03. Nekketsu
04. Kozo
05. Teenage Rage
06. Step By Step
07. This Is Crossover
08. Cold Truth
09. All For One
10. Furyo's Day
11. The Legacy Of Shi
Bonus track
12. Sayonara (vinyl and Japan only)


