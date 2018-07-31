News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Crystal Method Stream New Song 'Holy Arp'
07-31-2018
.
The Crystal Method

(MSO) The Crystal Method have released their new track "Holy Arp," which is the first single from their upcoming new album "The Trip Home" (out September 28).

"Holy Arp" shows the legendary EDM act at their very best with a foot-stomping break beat anthem, laced with organic keys and a pumping harmonica line.

With it, TCM's Scott Kirkland gives the first flashes of the cohesive sound that will shape the new studio album, the first helmed by Kirkland alone since co-founding member Ken Jordan retired from the music business.

"As soon as I got that track going, I knew I had found the direction for the new album," Kirkland says of the song. "It reverberates with the sound of Crystal Method classics like 'Name of the Game' and has some of the gnarliness of 'Vapor Trail.' It's an angry, ballsy, bombastic trip down the inner workings of the vintage ARP 2600 synth." Listen to the new song here.

MSO submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


