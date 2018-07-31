|
The Damned To Rock Danzig's 30th Anniversary Celebration
.
The Damned have announced that they will be taking part in Danzig's 30th anniversary celebration on Saturday, November 3 at the Fivepoint Amphitheater in Irvine, California. This special one-time show is Danzig's only 2018 California appearance. The special show will also feature performances from Venom Inc., The Meteors, Power Trip, and Mutoid Man. This show follows The Damned's November 2nd show at the Henry Fonda Theatre as part of their U.S. fall tour they will be launching in support of their hit album "Evil Spirits". The Damned Us Live Shows: UK:
This special one-time show is Danzig's only 2018 California appearance. The special show will also feature performances from Venom Inc., The Meteors, Power Trip, and Mutoid Man.
This show follows The Damned's November 2nd show at the Henry Fonda Theatre as part of their U.S. fall tour they will be launching in support of their hit album "Evil Spirits".
The Damned Us Live Shows:
UK: