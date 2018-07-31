News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Damned To Rock Danzig's 30th Anniversary Celebration
07-31-2018
.
The Damned

The Damned have announced that they will be taking part in Danzig's 30th anniversary celebration on Saturday, November 3 at the Fivepoint Amphitheater in Irvine, California.

This special one-time show is Danzig's only 2018 California appearance. The special show will also feature performances from Venom Inc., The Meteors, Power Trip, and Mutoid Man.

This show follows The Damned's November 2nd show at the Henry Fonda Theatre as part of their U.S. fall tour they will be launching in support of their hit album "Evil Spirits".

The Damned Us Live Shows:
October 17- Boston - Paradise
October 18 - New York - Irving Plaza
October 19 - Asbury Park - Stone Pony
October 20 - Washington D.C - Black Cat
October 21 - Philadelphia - Theatre Of Living Arts
October 25 - Denver - Gothic Theatre
October 26 - Salt Lake City - The Depot
October 27 - Las Vegas - House Of Blues
October 28 - Tempe - Marquee Theater
Wed. Oct. 31 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom
Thu. Nov. 1 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst
November 2 - Los Angeles - Henry Fonda Theatre
November 3- Irvine, CA - Five Point Ampitheatre
more dates to be announced

UK:
August 22 - Southampton - 02 Guildhall
August 23 - Holmfirth - Holmfirth Picture House
August 24 - Warrington - Warrington Parr Hall
August 25 - Belfast - Belsonic Festival (main support to Stiff Little Fingers)


