The Damned To Rock Danzig's 30th Anniversary Celebration

This special one-time show is Danzig's only 2018 California appearance. The special show will also feature performances from Venom Inc., The Meteors, Power Trip, and Mutoid Man.

This show follows The Damned's November 2nd show at the Henry Fonda Theatre as part of their U.S. fall tour they will be launching in support of their hit album "Evil Spirits".

The Damned Us Live Shows:

October 17- Boston - Paradise

October 18 - New York - Irving Plaza

October 19 - Asbury Park - Stone Pony

October 20 - Washington D.C - Black Cat

October 21 - Philadelphia - Theatre Of Living Arts

October 25 - Denver - Gothic Theatre

October 26 - Salt Lake City - The Depot

October 27 - Las Vegas - House Of Blues

October 28 - Tempe - Marquee Theater

Wed. Oct. 31 San Francisco, CA Regency Ballroom

Thu. Nov. 1 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

November 2 - Los Angeles - Henry Fonda Theatre

November 3- Irvine, CA - Five Point Ampitheatre

more dates to be announced

UK:

August 22 - Southampton - 02 Guildhall

August 23 - Holmfirth - Holmfirth Picture House

August 24 - Warrington - Warrington Parr Hall

August 25 - Belfast - Belsonic Festival (main support to Stiff Little Fingers)