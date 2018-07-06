News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Gemini Syndrome And Code Red Riot Announce Summer Tour (Week in Review)

Gemini Syndrome And Code Red Riot Announce Summer Tour was a top story on Monday: Gemini Syndrome have announced that they will be headlining the "Synner Conversion Tour" which will be taking place this summer and will feature support from Code Red Riot.

Drummer Brian Steel Medina had this to say, "The Oracle has foreseen that Gemini Syndrome will be sharing the stage with fellow conspirators, Code Red Riot, occurring in alignment with the Estival Solstice. This Summer Conversion is a recess in writing and recording our next album, the third and final act of the trilogy. We look forward to sharing this sacred rite with you."

Code Red Riot frontman Corky Gainsford (also known for his work with Otherwise) added, "I'm incredibly excited that our first national tour is with our brothers in Gemini Syndrome! I've known those guys for years, going back to when we were all unsigned bands hustling on the Los Angeles circuit. We're charged up, fired up, and ready to bring the riot on the road!" See the dates - here.

