King Crimson Icon David Cross Releases New Collaborative Album

The disc is a mix of instrumental tracks along with songs featuring guitar vocals from the likes of Sonja Kraushofer of L'Ame Immortelle, Anne-Marie Hurst of Skeletal Family, acclaimed Israeli singer Ofra Haza, Christian Death vocalist Eva O and more.

Cross had this to say, "Crossing the Tracks is an exciting new departure for me. Cleopatra Records and producer Jurgen Engler presented me with twelve tracks and gave me free reign to play on all of them, hence 'Crossing the tracks.'" Read more - here.