Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo (Week in Review)

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo was a top story on Monday: Acclaimed artist Ken Kelly, creator of the most iconic KISS album covers ("Destroyer" and "Love Gun"), received a huge surprise at the recent Rock 'N' Con expo in London Ontario.

Tom Feeley, director of the Bill Aucoin Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Committee and manager of Four By Fate (featuring members of Frehley's Comet), and longtime friend to antiMusic, explained how Kelly received over four decades delayed recognition for his work with KISS at the event. 1

He recalls, "It happened l month at the Rock'n'Con expo in London, Ontario for legendary artist Ken Kelly, whose works have graced many album covers including Manowar, Rainbow, and the iconic KISS albums 'Destroyer' and 'Love Gun'. Doing what he does at many conventions and expos, he was greeting fans, taking pictures and signing items, when one fan approached him with a statement that changed the look on his face.

"'Have you ever received any gold album awards from your work with KISS?' Ontario resident and long-time KISS fan Greg Ortbach casually asked. Ken reached for a copy of his book, 'Escape' and proudly pointed out pictures of the two awards he received back in the 1970's. 'Would it surprise you to know I have a different gold record for Destroyer with your name on it?' Ortbach queried. Read more - here.

