News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming (Week in Review)

.
Guns N' Roses

Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming was a top story on Monday: KnuckleBonz have announced that they will be releasing a limited edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl, which is officially licensed and will be limited to only 1,987 units.

They sent over these details: Each 3D Vinyl statue is hand-painted and comes with a certificate of authenticity printed on the back. Created to capture some of the most iconic images in album art, this 3D Vinyl™ is 12" (tall) x 12" (wide) and this unique collectible can be desk-mounted or wall-mounted. Only 1,987 are made.

"In 1987, Guns N' Roses released 'Appetite For Destruction', arguably the greatest debut album of all time," remarks Tony Simerman, Founder/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc. "After all these years, the band is still very closely tied to the iconic skull and Celtic cross album art depicted here. It was a sculptors dream to work on the detailing of the skulls for the 5 original members." More details and preorders available - here.

Guns N' Roses Music and more

Guns N' Roses T-shirts and Posters

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival

Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming

Guns N' Roses Stream Unreleased Version Of November Rain

Guns N' Roses Release Appetite Box Sets Videos

Guns N' Roses Release New Tour Edition Video

Guns N' Roses Stream Previously Unheard Acoustic Version Of Classic Song

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance

Video From Guns N' Roses Download Fest Headline Set Goes Online

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival- Iron Maiden Release Tour Video- more

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas- Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album- more

Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush- Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming- AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album

Black Country Communion Planning Next Album

Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

Manchester Orchestra Release Documentary And New EP

Anthrax's Scott Ian Announces One Man Riot Tour

Neil Young Streams Detroit Concert Webcast

Singled Out: Kissin Dynamite's I've Got The Fire

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show

Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival

Iron Maiden Release New Legacy Of The Beast Tour Video

Jack White Streams Song From Upcoming Live Package

Rolling Stones Release Extended Preview Video For Vault Package

Rich Robinson Addresses Idea Of Black Crowes Reunion

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.