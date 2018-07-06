News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'The Big Guy' (Week in Review)

.
Ray Davies

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'The Big Guy' was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Ray Davies is streaming audio of "The Big Guy", as the latest preview to his June 29 album release of "Our Country: Americana Act II." The project marks the companion to the singer's first original solo work in a decade, 2017's "Americana", and his 2013 memoir of the same name.

The autobiographical tune tells the story of a 2004 incident that saw The Kinks frontman shot in the leg while chasing muggers who had stolen the purse of his companion as they walked in the French Quarter of New Orleans, LA.

"'The Big Guy' is reflections on waking up in the hospital with gunshot wounds," explains Davies in a companion video clip. "The big guys in the book are my bodyguards, a guy called Tony and a guy called Bobby. The song is about them and what they meant to me because I have a tendency to self-destruct on tour like most musicians. Tony was under instructions if I have more than two pints he can break my arm - or threaten to." Listen to the new song and read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Ray Davies Music and more

Ray Davies T-shirts and Posters

More Ray Davies News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ray Davies Streams New Song 'The Big Guy'

Ray Davies Streams The Kinks Classic From Americana Album Sequel

Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Our Country'

The Kinks Ray Davies Says He Doesn't 'Have Many Friends'

The Kinks Frontman Ray Davies Knighted In England

The Kinks' Ray Davies Streams New Song 'Poetry'

The Kinks' Ray Davies Knighted By Queen Elizabeth

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival- Iron Maiden Release Tour Video- more

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas- Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album- more

Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush- Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming- AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album

Black Country Communion Planning Next Album

Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

Manchester Orchestra Release Documentary And New EP

Anthrax's Scott Ian Announces One Man Riot Tour

Neil Young Streams Detroit Concert Webcast

Singled Out: Kissin Dynamite's I've Got The Fire

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show

Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival

Iron Maiden Release New Legacy Of The Beast Tour Video

Jack White Streams Song From Upcoming Live Package

Rolling Stones Release Extended Preview Video For Vault Package

Rich Robinson Addresses Idea Of Black Crowes Reunion

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.