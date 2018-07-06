News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Robert Plant and Roger Waters O2 Silver Clef Winners (Week in Review)

Robert Plant

Robert Plant and Roger Waters O2 Silver Clef Winners was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Rock icons Roger Waters and Robert Plant are among the list of winners of the 2018 O2 Silver Clef Awards as announced by UK music charity Nordoff Robbins.

With both being honored for their contributions to music, Waters will be presented with the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Award at a July 6 event at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, while Plant will receive the Integro Outstanding Award.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards recognise and celebrate the powerful impact of music, bringing the finest of the music industry together with celebrity supporters and influencers to raise money for Nordoff Robbins, to support their music therapy work with vulnerable and isolated people across the UK.

Among the other 2018 winners are Welsh rockers Stereophonics, who will pick up the American Express Icon Award; pop singer Ellie Goulding will receive the Liz Hobbs Group Best Female Award and British singer; songwriter and musician George Ezra will take home the AEG Presents Best Male Award; while Irish rockers The Script will be presented with the Raymond Weil International Award.

Fans have also been voting for their favourite artist in the Ticketmaster Best Live Act category, with Ed Sheeran, Jeff Lynne's ELO, U2, Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Stormzy, Fall Out Boy, Adele and The XX going head to head for this year's award.

The winner will be announced at the July 6 ceremony, which will be hosted by Edith Bowman. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Robert Plant and Roger Waters O2 Silver Clef Winners

