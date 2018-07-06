Singled Out: Every Hour Kills' Fragile Machine (Week in Review)

Prog metal band Every Hour Kills are releasing their brand new EP "Fragile Machine" this Friday (July 6th) and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the title track featuring Jonathan Thorepenberg (The Unguided) and Andy James. Here is the story: This was the first track written for the new EP, and the first inkling I had of the idea to get guest musicians for each song. I knew Andy from producing the Psychic Transfusion EP together and connected with Jonathan through a mutual friend in Sweden. They both absolutely killed it and delivered amazing tracks that fit right in to the vision for the song. The lyrics are actually about a girl (as so many are), but like usual with EHK they have a futuristic twist. I asked myself what would LOVE actually mean if the Singularity occurs and we are all infinite beings? Would one of the most powerful emotions in life lose all connotation when consciousness becomes limitless and digitized? Those are some of the questions we can't comprehend until that tear in history occurs; but my interpretation gave it a positive outcome in that love would still persevere and I would 'give up the sun' with her.



