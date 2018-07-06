News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Every Hour Kills' Fragile Machine (Week in Review)

.
Every Hour Kills

Singled Out: Every Hour Kills' Fragile Machine was a top story on Monday: Prog metal band Every Hour Kills are releasing their brand new EP "Fragile Machine" this Friday (July 6th) and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the title track featuring Jonathan Thorepenberg (The Unguided) and Andy James. Here is the story:

This was the first track written for the new EP, and the first inkling I had of the idea to get guest musicians for each song. I knew Andy from producing the Psychic Transfusion EP together and connected with Jonathan through a mutual friend in Sweden. They both absolutely killed it and delivered amazing tracks that fit right in to the vision for the song.

The lyrics are actually about a girl (as so many are), but like usual with EHK they have a futuristic twist. I asked myself what would LOVE actually mean if the Singularity occurs and we are all infinite beings? Would one of the most powerful emotions in life lose all connotation when consciousness becomes limitless and digitized? Those are some of the questions we can't comprehend until that tear in history occurs; but my interpretation gave it a positive outcome in that love would still persevere and I would 'give up the sun' with her.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

Every Hour Kills Music and more

Every Hour Kills T-shirts and Posters

More Every Hour Kills News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Every Hour Kills' Fragile Machine

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival- Iron Maiden Release Tour Video- more

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas- Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album- more

Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush- Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming- AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album

Black Country Communion Planning Next Album

Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

Manchester Orchestra Release Documentary And New EP

Anthrax's Scott Ian Announces One Man Riot Tour

Neil Young Streams Detroit Concert Webcast

Singled Out: Kissin Dynamite's I've Got The Fire

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show

Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival

Iron Maiden Release New Legacy Of The Beast Tour Video

Jack White Streams Song From Upcoming Live Package

Rolling Stones Release Extended Preview Video For Vault Package

Rich Robinson Addresses Idea Of Black Crowes Reunion

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.