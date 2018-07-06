News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Killers To Play Special Intimate Show (Week in Review)

.
The Killers

The Killers To Play Special Intimate Show was a top story on Monday: The Killers have announced that they will be performing an exclusive invitation-only show for SiriusXM on Saturday, July 28 at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY.

We were sent the following details about the special performance: The intimate show will air live on SiriusXM's Alt Nation channel at 7:00 pm ET. The special concert for SiriusXM will feature The Killers performing signature songs from their career, as well as music from their most recent album Wonderful Wonderful. As part of the annual summertime The Stephen Talkhouse concert series, SiriusXM presented a special concert at the famed Hamptons music venue with Coldplay in 2016.

"We've loved collaborating with The Killers in the past and couldn't be more thrilled that during their summer tour filled with major music festivals, The Killers are teaming up with SiriusXM for an intimate event at The Stephen Talkhouse," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. "Our subscribers nationwide will hear a special show performed just for them from this wildly popular band."

The private performance will air live on Saturday, July 28 at 7:00 pm ET via satellite on Alt Nation channel 36, and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at . - siriusxm.com.

The Killers Music and more

The Killers T-shirts and Posters

More The Killers News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Killers To Play Special Intimate Show

The Killers Play Tom Petty Tribute At Rock Hall Ceremony

Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers To Rock Elton John Tribute

The Killers Cover Oasis' Classic Single 'Wonderwall'

Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend

Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend

Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, The Killers Lead Panorama Lineup

The Killers Release 'Rut' Music Video

Muse, Eminem, The Killers Lead Bonnaroo 2018

Depeche Mode, Gorillaz, The Killers Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival- Iron Maiden Release Tour Video- more

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas- Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album- more

Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush- Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming- AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album

Black Country Communion Planning Next Album

Paul McCartney Announce Freshen Up Tour

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Helps Open Cancer Care Unit

Manchester Orchestra Release Documentary And New EP

Anthrax's Scott Ian Announces One Man Riot Tour

Neil Young Streams Detroit Concert Webcast

Singled Out: Kissin Dynamite's I've Got The Fire

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show

Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival

Iron Maiden Release New Legacy Of The Beast Tour Video

Jack White Streams Song From Upcoming Live Package

Rolling Stones Release Extended Preview Video For Vault Package

Rich Robinson Addresses Idea Of Black Crowes Reunion

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.